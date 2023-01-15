Solidar in the Russian fold: A tactical victory in Ukraine

Evgeny Prigogine, “Host” By the famous Wagner troupe, Solidar, surrounded by his men, was presented in one of the salt mines: a picture that went around the world overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. That’s how it is Wagner announced the capture of the city, while noting that fighting continued there.

At the end of this war, the Kremlin recommended caution. The official announcement of Soledar’s capture was made before Russian security was confirmed. The Ministry of Defense provides additional details on Ukrainian human and material losses, including forces on the Russian side. “Air Forces”.

The announcement appeared an hour later on E’s official Telegram channel. Prigogine’s exchange with a media, the channel often does. A question about US threats to the group. ” The United States is a serious enemy, but not a major enemy at this time (…) for Wagner (…) corruption, bureaucracy and officials who want to stay in place cannot do significant damage.. “And add:” We are constantly trying to steal victory from Wagner’s players “. without specifying who it is.” On that day ».

Western support for Ukraine continues to grow in the face of this Russian advance, which will announce more in the coming days. Besides launching a wave of armor donations to Ukraine, Paris is preparing to provide an anti-aircraft system and is pushing for the deployment of heavy tanks. Leopard 2.

Although involved in arming Ukraine, France denies any co-militancy. Dozens of armored vehicles, self-propelled guns and sophisticated anti-aircraft systems… Based on military commitments, Kyiv has been fielded this year.

According to opinion, Paris is preparing to deliver a battery of its medium-range anti-aircraft system to Ukraine following a meeting in Kiev between Sebastien Leghorn and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, in late December. Mamba Champ/T ». as well as The patriot US, this sophisticated Franco-Italian system has anti-ballistic capabilities. He “So may be employed in Ukraine next summer”, The daily mentions in its January 10 issue that – will complete the arrangements The patriot Washington and Berlin and pledged by the organization Nasams Purchased by Ottawa. After a meeting between Justin Trudeau and Joseph Biden in Mexico City on January 10, the Canadian purchase on behalf of Kyiv was announced for more than $400 million.

Earlier in the day, Sweden’s prime minister announced that self-propelled guns “Archers” – so far denied in kyiv – will be part of the aid package from his country to Ukraine. It would be a question of supplying 12 pieces of these mobile artillery pieces, that is, one-fourth of the Swedish army’s donation.

Sky News It is reported that there is a question of sending battle tanks to the Ukrainians in London Challenger 2 arise “From a few weeks”. If the British supply is approved, it would be a new phase in terms of arms supplies, following a January 4 pledge to supply light tanks to Paris and Ukrainian forces. AMX-10 RC.

With this announcement of sending the first armored vehicles of Western design to Kiev, the Elysee Palace broke a barrier and, above all, “Red Line” He was appointed by Emmanuel Macron last March. From 5 January, Olaf Scholtz bowed to pressure and committed 40 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).Marter». As seen in the opening blocks, the US promised to deliver 50 to kyiv on January 5. VCI “Bradley”.

“We have a duty to help [Kiev] to defend himself” pleaded, the same day, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Settle LCI. Calling “Fundamental Principles of International Law” and arguing that ” Diplomatic Negotiations » The Russian offensive was underway before it began, and the head of French diplomacy rejected any idea “Arms Race”. He also denied that recent announcements of deliveries from Paris could be considered an act of collateral militancy by Moscow.

In Moscow, the interpretation is different. “With their provocative decision to supply the Kyiv regime with wheeled tanks of their own production, the French have opened Pandora’s box further and further into the conflict. Yes, it is. How else to say it? Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded.

The Russian diplomat further elaborated “suspicious” Declaration of the French Minister. Usually, from its inception “Special Military Operation” In Ukraine, Moscow warns against an escalation of conflict linked to foreign powers sending arms to Kyiv.

At the end of September, following his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, specifically “ By supplying arms to kyiv, the US, EU and NATO cannot claim to be neutral, they cannot claim that they are not participating in the conflict.

Next January 20, for the third time since the Russian offensive began, supporters of Ukraine will meet at the US base in Ramstein, Germany. Led by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the West is expected to specifically discuss sending new types of weapons to Ukraine. There is no doubt that the progress of the Russian forces around Bagmouth deserves special attention.