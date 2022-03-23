Sommet des economists on la durability: A. Guterres inquires about the climatic effect

L Il n’y a pai phon aimable de le dire »the Declaration of Antonio Guterres, authorized by Gonral in LONU, aux participants in Sommet des economics on la durability, affirmant that the highest ambition of the l’Accord in Paris 2015 2015 limiter of the Ri 1,5 degrés Celsius s’éloignait.

March We march through the best forms of catastrophe climatic and as we continue our journey, we can directly reach the object at 1,5 ° C. At 2 ° C pour approximately htre hors datteintes’alarme-t-il.

Lannie dernier, a rapport explosive in l’Agence intergovernmental international in linergie (AIE) conclu quon monde à 1,5 ° C aittait incompatible avec tout new development patroller or gaulier quelvelette quotes .

Selon lONU, has a fidelity of 45% of the approvals by 2030 to the limit of just over 5 ° C at +5 ° C. But the permissions on the hassle and plan of the galaxy en + en1 +1 ° C depreciate prindustrielle, multipliant caniculas, sachets, tempets or catastrophiques.

«The problem sigraveaclaré A. Guterres in a message video pre-registrar, rappelant quen 2020, catastrophes climaticques avaient dijj chassis de leors maisons 30 million people – soit trois fois which is the number of persons dplacés for conflits.

These commenters have intervened on the heels of all of the 195 GIECs’ neat races on the high seas to valor a rapport historically on the options of redirection of pollution for carbon dioxide and CO2 de l’air.

Fustigeant une form «Doptimisme naïf CO lissue de la COP26 de Glasgow cet automne, le chef de l’ONU a qualification Folie la dependence persistently aux energies fossiles. Ette Cette addiction aux combustibles fossils we conduct a destruction collectiveat-affirmé, elquelques heres du coup d’nevoi d’ne rénione deux semaines visat à valider a rapport historic du Geec on the scannarios permettant de limiter réchauffement de la planette, d lesklantn lesn l posst sabees par gras augmenter stockage and absorption of carbon.