The European Parliament and EU member states announced on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement on the digitization of visa procedures for countries in the Schengen area. The current sticker will be replaced by a digital visa in the form of a barcode.

The agreement, which still needs to be formally ratified before it can enter into force, allows most applicants to a Show Schengen (less than three months) without performing their formalities online, on a single website, Dutharakam. The current thumbnail will be replaced with visa digitalin a form Code-Barre.

“Applicants will benefit from easier, cheaper and faster visa procedures,” the Slovenian MEP said. Madjas Nemec (Committee of Socialists and Democrats), Rapporteur for the text.

Sweden’s Minister for Migration, Maria Malmer Stenergaardwhose country holds the semi-annual presidency of the Council of the European Union, said the change was made possible by “increasing the security of the Schengen area, for example by reducing the risk of falsification and theft of the vignette”.

Applicants are only required to appear in person at the consulate if they are applying for a visa for the first time. Biometric data If no longer valid or new Passport. When a person wishes to visit several Schengen countries, the site will automatically determine which of them is responsible for examining the application depending on the length of stay.

Today, 27 European countries offer Schengen visas as members of this area, where national border controls have been abolished, which is 23 of the 27 EU member states, excluding Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

