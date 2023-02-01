South African leaders discuss regional security issues

AA / Johannesburg / Murat Osgur Guendik

Southern African leaders discussed regional security issues at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Namibia.

Namibian President Hage Gingop, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zambian President Hakind Hichilema, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi and Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Madekane attended the summit held on January 31 in Windhoek. and Eswatini’s Prime Minister, Cleopas Dlamini.

A joint statement issued after the summit called for urgent action to improve the operational capacity of peacekeepers in Mozambique to combat terrorism.

It is further reported that Eswatini has been urged to initiate a national dialogue process and all parties in Eswatini have been invited to participate in this dialogue.

Further, the statement condemned the killing of Thulani Maseko and urged for a swift, transparent and thorough investigation into the murder.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that SADC is deeply concerned about the security problem in eastern DRC. The conflicts and activities of all armed groups in the country and the support given to these armed groups by foreign governments were condemned.

– Southern African Development Community

Based in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, SADC was established in Namibia in 1992 when 9 southern African countries came together to cooperate in the fields of security and economy.

The Union currently has 16 members namely Angola, Botswana, DRC, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Seychelles, Tanzania, Comoros, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Translated from Turkish by Hilal Serebli Sari



