South African president condemns “health racism”

“We respect the right of every country to take action to protect its people, and we must be guided by science toward global and sustainable cooperation in ending the epidemic,” Ramaphosa said after a meeting with his Ivorian counterpart Alessaine Outara. .

South Africa “strongly opposes any form of health racism in the fight against epidemics,” he added.

President Ramaphosa said he was with his Ivorian counterpart, adding that “Africa and other developing countries continue to fight (against the epidemic) by having limited access to the vaccines needed to save lives.”

He reiterated the travel ban imposed by several countries in South Africa and South Africa as “regrettable, unreasonable and unscientific” and called for an “urgent” reconsideration of their situation.

He further added that the decision to isolate his country was “a room in the face of African expertise and excellence” because it was “our own scientists who first discovered the Omigron variant”.

Ramaphosa thanked Alasane Ottara for showing “unity” by allowing his visit to C டிte d’Ivoire in this situation, the first since the South African president established diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

“I salute you for your effective action in combating the Govt-19 epidemic and for your commitment to the vaccine,” President Ottara said.

He expressed his solidarity with the South African government and people during this difficult period marked by the emergence of the new Omigran variant and the misunderstanding we have mentioned in some countries.

In South Africa, the identification of the Omigran variant was announced last week, and where less than a quarter of the population has been vaccinated, officials have described the “rapid” spread of the virus in parliament. The new variant, apparently highly contagious, already dominates.

The Omicron variant has so far been reported in four African countries (South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Botswana).