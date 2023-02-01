South Africa’s mining sector laments 49 deaths in 2022 – Agence Afrique

A total of 49 deaths were reported in South Africa’s mining sector in 2022, up from 74 in 2021 and 60 in 2020, South Africa’s Minister of Minerals and Energy Kwade Mantashe said on Tuesday.

The mining sector also “reported 2,056 injuries in 2022, compared to 2,143 in 2021, while no mining disasters and machine-related deaths were reported,” Mantashe said while releasing an annual report on the country’s health and safety performance. Mines.

However, while these statistics show a significant reduction in fatalities in the mining sector, he believes more efforts should be made to achieve the goal of “zero deaths” for the industry, and efforts by various stakeholders continue. Shows a downward trend in occupational diseases, injuries and deaths.

Separately, he said, South Africa’s most fatal fallout incidents have also fallen by about 70% since large-scale mining began.

Last October, the Mining Council of South Africa (MCSA) said the number of fatalities recorded in the country’s mines in recent months was an important resource for professionals in the sector.

The ANC, the party in power in South Africa since the end of apartheid last December, renewed confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa at its conference in Johannesburg on Monday.