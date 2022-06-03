Spain and Nigeria strengthen energy cooperation

# In other countries : Spain and Nigeria reaffirm their desire to further strengthen their cooperation in the energy sector and explore new perspectives in this field.

“At a time when international pressure is mounting on energy markets due to the current war, Spain and Nigeria have reaffirmed their desire to strengthen their energy supply,” a joint statement issued by Nigerian President Mohammed underlined the two countries. Bukhari’s trip to Spain.

In this context, the document states that “Spain recognizes Nigeria as one of its main energy suppliers and the most reliable in gas and oil,” and Spain is Nigeria’s second largest consumer of energy products.

On this occasion, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, informed President Buhari ⁇Interest of Spanish companies⁇ From the field ⁇Continue to support Nigeria in search of agreements that guarantee a stable and stable supply⁇In line with the 2030 agenda, this strategic relationship also extends to sustainable energy development.

>>> Read more: According to El Economista, Algeria has reduced its gas supply to Spain by 25%.

As part of the diversification of its energy resources, Spain coordinated its strategic energy alliance with Qatar last May. ⁇Loyal and responsible partner⁇.

⁇Spain and Qatar underscore the importance of sustainable and fruitful cooperation in the energy and gas sector because Qatar is one of Spain’s leading gas suppliers and has always proven to be a loyal and responsible partner.⁇A joint statement issued at the end of the official visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Spain stated this.