Spain eases entry rules for unvaccinated tourists

Spain on Saturday eased entry rules for non-vaccinated tourists from outside the EU, encouraging major tourism sector as the summer holidays approach.

Presentation of the negative test

Until now, travelers outside the EU, including the United Kingdom, the main tourist destination for Spain, could only enter with proof of recovery from the vaccine or the virus. Govit-19.

But since Saturday, these visitors have been allowed to enter with a negative test, the Spanish Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

PCR tests must be performed within 72 hours of departure for Spain and antigen tests within 24 hours.

Spanish Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto explained that allowing the country to relax the “new phase of the epidemic” rules would apply to non-European travelers who have so far needed travelers from the EU.

By 2020 there will be only 19 million tourists in Spain

“This is great news and is eagerly awaited by the tourism industry, which will make it easier for non-European tourists to visit us during the high season,” he added in a statement.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from any type of certification.

With its sunny beaches and rich architectural heritage, Spain was the second most visited country in the world before the epidemic, with 83.5 million foreign visitors in 2019. But epidemic-related international travel restrictions will be brought to a head in 2020. 19 million tourists.

That number rose to 31.1 million in 2021, which was 45 million more than the Spanish government had forecast.