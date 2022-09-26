Spain’s diplomatic chief, Jose Manuel Albarez, denied the Algerian president

© Copyright : Michal Cizek / AFP)

Kiosk360. Spanish diplomatic chief Jose Alvarez has put an end to the fanciful interpretation of Pedro Sánchez’s speech about the possibility of President Debon turning his country around the autonomy plan. This article is a press review of the daily Al Ahdad Al Maghribiya.

The Algerian president was fooled by a mass of fake news circulated by the press in the pay of the junta into Spain’s supposed reversal in favor of the Moroccan autonomy plan.

Daily Al Ahdad Al Maghribiya In its edition published on Tuesday, September 27, Abdelmadjid Debon has approved his clerks’ misrepresentation of the declaration by the head of the Spanish government at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. He simply said: “Spain seems to be beginning to return to the position of Europe in the Western Sahara”.

These claims were denied by several Spanish officials and their leader, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez. It involves the search for a mutually acceptable political solution within the framework of the United Nations. This is what the President of the Government underlined in the UN General Assembly. The Spanish minister underlined that Pedro Sánchez’s speech did not in any way contradict Spain’s position on the issue. In order to reduce the interpretations of the Algerian president and his press, Albarez underlined: “The Hispano-Moroccan declaration of April 7 includes Madrid’s support for the autonomy project, the position we have with Morocco “.

Al Ahdad Al Maghribiya Emphasizing that the head of Spanish diplomacy has plunged the knife into the Algerian wound by noting that all the points of the Hispano-Moroccan Declaration have been satisfied. It’s a map that evolves over time, he says. Albarez hammered home once again that: “Spain’s position on the Sahara is clearly expressed in this declaration and the Spanish government seeks to protect the Spanish-Moroccan friendship and find a political solution accepted by both parties. United Nations”. The minister notes that the relations between Morocco and Spain are very close because they are bound by their geographical position and historical, cultural, economic and family ties.

The ouster of Jose Manuel Albarez comes after the dedication of a section of the Spanish press linked to the Algerian lobby in a campaign of interference and interpretation of the speech of the head of the Spanish government. This media, so subservient to the Algerian regime, consoled itself by repeatedly saying that Pedro Sánchez had not mentioned his country’s support for the Sahara autonomy project. The small consolation that turned bitter after this press was denied by the words of the Spanish diplomatic chief.