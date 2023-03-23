March 23, 2023

Spanish government rejects Moroccan speculation on Pegasus spy

William Kennedy 43 mins ago 1 min read

The government rejects any speculation about the role of Morocco or other countries in spying on members of the executive using the Pegasus system, the Spanish said in Madrid, after MEPs hearing the case yesterday deemed the possibility ‘plausible’. Company EFE.

In statements to EFE, Spanish government sources insisted on calling any attempt to put a third country – especially Morocco – behind the spying with the Pegasus system ‘mere speculation’ on members of the Spanish government, according to members of the European Parliament. , such as the President or the Ministers of Home, Defense and Agriculture.

“Based on what? Ask the agency’s sources about the investigations carried out by the Audiencia Nacional following a complaint from the Public Ministry.

Sources recall that the members of the committee, who traveled to Spain on Monday and Tuesday, were briefed on the executive’s agenda, especially the celebration, amid allegations of government non-cooperation on the part of MEPs. Congress of Debate on Censorship Resolution.

