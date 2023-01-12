Spanish official condemns Algeria’s breach of association agreement with EU

The head of the Autonomous Community of Valencia, Ximo Puig, denounced Algeria’s violation of the Association Agreement with the European Union, unilaterally blocking trade activities in both directions with Spain since last June.

“There is an agreement with the EU and Algeria must respect it,” said the Spanish official, who met the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Joseph Borrell, on Wednesday and requested the EU’s intervention. Algerian authorities should be forced to honor their commitments.

“We are simply asking the European Union to protect Spanish interests,” Puig said in statements reported by local media on Thursday.

Activities and trade between Spain and Algeria have been banned since last June.

These sanctions on the part of Algiers resulted from the announcement on 8 June of the suspension of the Treaty of Friendship with Spain, in opposition to the Spanish position of supporting an autonomy plan for the Moroccan Sahara, which was labeled as intervention by Spain. its internal and sovereign affairs.

The European Union, voiced by Joseph Borrell and European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, expressed its “deep concern” over Algeria’s decision to suspend the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighbors signed with Spain. 2002.

According to two senior European officials, the Algerian unilateral act constituted a “violation of the EU-Algeria Association Agreement”, which states that the EU opposes any coercive measures used “against EU member states”.