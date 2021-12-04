Staffan de Mistura talks with the Spanish Foreign Minister, H24info

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez addressed the UN General Assembly on the sidelines of the annual International Conference on the Mediterranean “MED-Mediterranean Dialogue”. Met with SG Special Envoy Stphane de Mistura. Rome

On his Twitter account, the Spanish minister welcomed the appointment of the new ambassador, Stefan de Mistura, to whom he expressed “commitment to accompany Spain, a member of the Sahara Group of Friends, in resuming the conversation.”

I meet with SG’s personal ambassador Stephen de Mistura @ONU_es To him #Occidental Sahara Inside # MED2021 I congratulated him on his appointment and changed the pledge # Spain, A member of the Western Sahara Friends Group to support him in resuming the conversation pic.twitter.com/VlLJmwpTo5 – Jose Manuel Albarez (jmalbares) December 3, 2021

On the Moroccan side, Nadia Boyda, head of foreign affairs, national security, Islamic affairs and MRE, participates in the 7th edition of the international forum “MED-Mediterranean Dialogues” via video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nadia Poyta called for “establishing a permanent institutional framework for dialogue and initiative of the parliaments of countries in the Mediterranean, and setting up permanent working groups to strengthen bilateral cooperation.” Ensuring its continuity and consistency.

“The challenges we face in the current context require more effective social policies in the fight against vulnerability and poverty, as well as in the fight against illiteracy and school dropout in developing countries.