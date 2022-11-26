Strengthening Parliamentary Integration at the heart of Mr. Talbi El Alami’s speech at AIPA’s 43rd General Assembly

Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM

Rabat – The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, and the Speakers of the Parliament and Heads of Representatives and Delegations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (AIPA) member states, confirmed during the 43rd General Assembly. Their desire to strengthen parliamentary coordination in the service of AIPA’s Assembly, integrating sustainable development, international peace and security, and post-pandemic economic recovery.

During the debate and discussion session on Morocco, Mr. According to a press release from the House of Representatives, Talbi El-Alami proposed. Socio-economic and health consequences of the epidemic under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

Mr. Talbi El Alami reviews the work of the Moroccan Parliament and its bicameral parliaments in terms of their specificities, laws, support for government work and evaluation of public policies, and the promotion of the Moroccan model in various international parliamentary forums. .

For their part, the parliamentarians of AIPA’s Permanent Member States praised Morocco’s efforts in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the areas of human and sustainable development, clean energy and peace, security and living together.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, on the sidelines of the meeting, held bilateral talks with heads of parliament and heads of delegations participating in the event, adding the same source, which includes Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Azerbaijan, as well as a delegation from Norway as an audience member.

These bilateral meetings focused on strengthening ties and sharing expertise and experiences, particularly in the parliamentary sector and on the basis of coordination, development and promotion of peace and security.

During these meetings, the press release continues, the parties indicated the need for dialogue and acceptance of differences to achieve these objectives, pillars of effective and lasting communication.

The respective countries on the occasion outlined their particular interest in relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, the only African and Arab country to benefit from the Parliamentary Cooperation Mechanism with AIPA. Collaboration at its best.

For his part, Mr. Talbi El Alami praised the quality of parliamentary cooperation, now consolidated due to the audience membership status enjoyed by the House of Representatives within AIPA.

He welcomed the enhanced bilateral exchange and active cooperation bringing together the House of Representatives and many other Permanent Member States and AIPA’s audience. Development in its various economic, social and cultural dimensions.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, among other places, emphasized the importance of the talks during the talks, which were attended by Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) Committee Chairman Ahmad Duisi and Mustafa Darfia at the Kingdom’s embassy in Thailand. Morocco’s position at the African, Arab and international levels is today a model to follow in many areas and a globally recognized experience.

The various parties participating in AIPA’s 43rd General Assembly held in Cambodia from November 20 to 25 agreed to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and strengthen exchange of visits at all levels.