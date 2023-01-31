Study abroad: Toward poles of knowledge other than France

Over the years, more foreign students have chosen to study in Spain than in France. There are many reasons for this choice: lower living costs, more flexible study plans and a more welcoming university culture. According to the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports (MECD), the number of foreign students enrolled in Spanish universities increased by 7.5% between 2016 and 2017.

In recent years, there has been a certain decrease in student attendance at French universities. This new generation of students decides to move towards new centers of knowledge… cryptography!

This observed urgency can be explained by several reasons, in particular: the quality of teaching, the diversity of study programs offered, increasingly efficient research and relatively affordable education costs compared to other countries in the European Union. Also, Spain is a country rich in culture and history, which attracts many international students. It is very common for Spanish universities to position themselves in international rankings. “Undoubtedly, today we see the emergence of new knowledge centers such as Spain, China, Turkey…”, Mohammad Dasi, managing director of consultancy Archimede, tells us.

It should be noted that the costs of studying in Spain vary depending on many factors, such as the level of studies, the type of institution and the region. In general, tuition costs for university courses in Spain are generally lower than those in France, although this varies depending on the institution and chosen study program.

In detail, tuition fees for university courses in Spain are generally divided into two categories: resident students and non-resident students. Students residing in Spain generally pay lower tuition fees than non-resident students. Generally, tuition fees for university courses in Spain vary between €500 and €1,500 per year for resident students and between €1,000 and €10,000 per year for non-resident students. Tuition costs for master’s and doctoral programs are generally high. “For France, to access public universities, you need 3000 to 4000 euros. For business schools, it can go as low as 7,000 euros and up to 20,000 euros,” explains Mohamed Tasi. And the consequences of this rush for French universities are significant. French universities have traditionally attracted many foreign students. , but with increasing competition from Spain, they find themselves in a difficult situation. French universities must focus on promoting their study programs and improving the foreign student experience to remain competitive.

In addition, increased competition for foreign students could also affect the finances of French universities, which are largely dependent on foreign students’ tuition fees.