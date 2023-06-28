Sudan celebrates Eid amid civil war – DW – 06/28/2023

Tension again Sudan The Muslim community is preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, and on this occasion, two rival commanders, Abdel Fattah al-Burhane and Mohamed Hamtane Daghlo, each issued a statement.

In Khartoum, fighting between the army led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhane and the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Taghlou’s FSR, is now concentrated around military bases.

Since April 15, RSF soldiers have been stationed in residential areas where they have established their bases.

For its part, the army seeks to play up its main asset: the air it controls alone, without its infantry, it manages to gain a foothold in the enormous city that is traversed by two arms of the Nile.

“The team is still working on the possibility of releasing others” (Yusif Izzat) This browser does not support the audio element.

On the occasion of Eid,Two generals He sent a message to the nation.

For General Burhan, it was above all a question of calling all the youth of the country and those who could defend it to join the military units.

For his part, General Taglow took the opportunity to respond to UN allegations of crimes against humanity and ethnic warfare in Darfur.

Release of prisoners by General Taglow

Two days ago, General Daglo announced that he would release hundreds of them during the Eid holiday. PrisonersAbout the war, Yusif Asad, one of his advisors, explains to us in detail.

“He released about 100 of them from the regular army. They were captured and detained during the fighting in Khartoum. This is just the beginning. There are also a few civilians who cooperated with the military secret service, worked with them. The services and were captured.”

Yusuf Izzat also mentions German wave what “The team is still working on the possibility of freeing them. All this illustrates that war is not an option.“

Thousands of displaced people are under threat due to monsoon

In total, more than two million people have been displaced in Sudan since the conflict began in April, and 600,000 have fled the country, mainly to Egypt in the north and Chad in the west.



sheAnd humanitarians warn they are running out of funds: the rainy season from June to September, when 25 million people need humanitarian aid to survive, is affecting their ability to operate.