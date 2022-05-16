Sweden will formally apply for NATO membership

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson said on Monday that Sweden would formally apply for NATO membership.
⁇ The government has decided to inform NATO Sweden wants to be a member of the coalitionMs Anderson told reporters a day after neighboring Finland made a similar announcement.
⁇ We leave one era and start anotherHe said the Swedish ambassador to NATO would announce the 30-nation alliance “soon”.
Read more: Erdogan does not support Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Both Sweden and Finland have expressed interest in working together as NATO members and submitting their applications jointly.
⁇ We think it should not be more than a year Anderson said 30 members of the coalition must unanimously approve Sweden’s membership application.
The announcement was expected in a dramatic U-turn after his ruling Social Democrats backed members on Sunday and opposed the idea since the birth of the Western military alliance.
A majority in the Swedish parliament is in favor of membership.
