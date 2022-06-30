Tabaski Celebration Date Set

The Religious Commission of the Grand Mosque in Paris informs believers that Aid al-Adha 2022-1443 / H in France is set for Saturday, July 9th. The announcement was made by Chems-eddine Hafiz, Rector of the Great Mosque in Paris. “On this day, the Grand Mosque in Paris will host two Ait al-Adha prayers: the 1st prayer at 7:30 am and the 2nd prayer at 8:15 am. We recommend wearing a mask and using a hydrolytic gel, as the outcome of the 19-year-old epidemic has not yet been determined, ”he added in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 29.

On this Feast of Sacrifice, the Rector of the Grand Mosque in Paris recalled, “We urge all Muslims in France to abide by the laws in force within the framework of the ritual of slaughtering sheep, which must be done by delegates.”