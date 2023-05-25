Tangier Med is the 4th most efficient port in the world

Tanger Med is in the top 5 best ports in the world. This is confirmed by the World Bank report “World Container Port Performance Index” (CPPI). Tangier Med The fourth most efficient port in the world.

Operating since 2007, Tanker Med Port continues to grow due to the continuous investment of Moroccan management in the sector. Tanger Med, a Moroccan industrial-port complex located on the southern shore of the Strait of Gibraltar, is ranked in the TOP 5 of the world’s 348 container ports, according to a World Bank report. Container Port Performance Index” (CPPI).

Document « Container Port Performance Index 2022: Comparable performance assessment based on vessel time in port » Co-authored by the World Bank with input from external contributors such as S&P Global Market IntelligenceA company dedicated to providing industry financial data, research and analysis for various sectors is highly commendable LE Port de Tanker Med.

According to a report published by the World Bank, regarding the performance of port hubs, Tangier Med Port is at the bottom of the world stage, behind the Yangshan (China) terminal on the highest step of Salalah (Oman). Second and Khalifa (Abu Dhabi) in third, it is the most efficient port in the Mediterranean. It should be noted that Casablanca and Agadir ports are ranked 159 and 252 respectively in the ranking established by the WB.

In Europe, the Port of Algeciras (Spain) tops the list at 16th, while North America has the two highest-ranking ports in Wilmington, North Carolina (44th) and Port of Virginia (52nd). Ports in Latin America are not far behind, the report says, with Colombia’s Port of Cartagena now standing at number 5, while Ecuador’s Port of Bosorja is ranked 19th.

According to Tanker Med port authorities, this port hub handles more than 50% of total Moroccan exports and is a determining factor in the dynamics of trade with Europe. Tanker Med Port has a capacity of 5 million TEU (6.1 m official container measurement).

An extension launched in 2019, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, should give Tanger Med a total capacity of 9 million TEUs. This would make it the largest port in the Mediterranean, surpassing Spain’s Port of Valencia (5.6 million) and Greece’s Port of Piraeus (5.3 million). Connected to more than 180 ports worldwide, it exports 1 million new vehicles and handles 7 million passengers and 700,000 trucks annually.

The results of this report provide an opportunity to identify deficiencies in commercial port infrastructures so that all parties involved can achieve better performance of operations in port hubs.

Performance, as assessed by the World Bank, takes into account parameters such as frequency of weekly departures, berths within a specified time frame or consistent sequence of calls. In addition to these parameters, it also takes into account the time of arrival, the idleness of vessels and the operations of cargoes, comparing the time performance of 348 ports in the index world.