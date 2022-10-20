Tax authorities hunt down influencers

Tax officials have set up a system to monitor YouTubers, Instagrammers, TikTokers and other influencers who earn a lot of money but don’t declare it, monitor the lifestyle of taxpayers and compare it with declared income. AsabaMentions that this tool helps identify the following notifications.

In this fight, the DGI benefits from the cooperation of several organizations, especially the Land Registry, that provide information on targeted taxpayers on social networks.

In a formal approach, the administration recently invited owners of channels on social networks to file their declarations under income tax and value added tax, the newspaper pointed out. Teams are tasked with evaluating certain influencers’ earnings and posts.

According to statistics, the income of some of them exceeds 100,000 dirhams per month, which equates to an annual income of about 1.2 million dirhams. However, half of influencers report no income. As for those who do so, their statement is invalid.