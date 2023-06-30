Teen killed by police in France: Fifty “preventive” arrests in Brussels

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 09:23 PM

BRUSSELS – The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police region made around fifty “preventive” administrative arrests on Friday, part of a move aimed at preventing riots following calls for a rally in downtown France against the death of a teenager. By a policeman.

Following calls made on social networks, youths gathered in various locations in Brussels on Friday afternoon, police said.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police region is on high alert after the first gatherings of young people turned into clashes with the police on Thursday evening.

“We are working with a command unit,” Ilse van de Geere, spokeswoman for the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police region, told Belga on Friday evening.

“Coordination is ensured by the Corps Commander. All the relevant partners are in the Regional Crisis Centre,” he said.

By Friday evening, about fifty people had already been administratively arrested. “These are preventive arrests of people in possession of equipment that we can assume was intended to cause damage,” Ilse van de Geere said.

On Thursday evening, calls for rallies were launched on social networks to protest the death of 17-year-old Nahel in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. He was killed at point-blank range by a policeman.

A total of 64 people were arrested by the police on Thursday evening.