The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that the current director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tetros Adanom Caprais, is the only candidate to succeed him.

Dr. Tetros, a malaria specialist and a graduate in the field of immunology, is a community health physician and former health minister and chief diplomat of Ethiopia. He was also the first WHO Director-General to be elected in 2017.

Member countries will vote for the next head of the WHO in a secret ballot during the World Health Assembly in May 2022.

The term of office of the future Director-General, elected at the 75th World Health Assembly, will begin on August 16, 2022.

The 56-year-old Dr. Tedros was ranked by Time magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and was awarded the African of the Year Award by African Leadership Magazine.

It is widely supported by the international community thanks to its unshakable solidarity with backward countries.

(With MAP)

