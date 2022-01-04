The 4th dose of the vaccine increases the antibodies fivefold

The administration of the fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine makes it possible to multiply five antibodies one week after the injection and protect against “serious complications” associated with Covit-19, an Israeli hospital said on Tuesday. First trial clinics in this regard.

A team from Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv began a clinical trial last week, administering a third dose four months ago to about 150 volunteers who had been vaccinated with a fourth dose and their antibody levels appeared to have dropped.

One week after the start of the six – month clinical trial, the hospital said, “antibodies (of participants) increased fivefold, indicating that the vaccine was working and providing protection against serious complications.” For magazines.

Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett, who has already been given the green light by the government to give a fourth dose to people aged 60 and over to mitigate the effects of the new wave of pollution associated with the Omigran variant, went to Sheba Hospital on Tuesday, where researchers explained. Him in these early conclusions.

“The fourth dose is safe, the fourth dose works,” he said on the spot, launching in December 2020, with the Hebrew state “leading” its vaccination campaigns in the fight against Govt-19. More than half of adults can be vaccinated with a third dose.

“More than 100,000 Israelis” have registered for the fourth dose since Sunday evening, and the green light has been launched to provide a fourth dose for those over 60 who have received the third dose more than four months later, he said. Bennett said. .

In the last 24 hours, 10,720 Govt-19 cases have been reported in the country, an increase of more than 60% over the previous day, however, which has not yet changed to a significant increase in the number of hospital admissions.

“We expect tens of thousands of confirmed cases in the coming days,” Bennett said, adding that local hospitals are preparing to receive an increasing number of patients.