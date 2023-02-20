The African Union reaffirms the exclusive role of the UN on the Sahara issue

The Conference of the African Union, the apex body of the Pan-African Organization, has reaffirmed the exclusivity of the UN on the question of the Moroccan Sahara, avoiding any reference, citation or discussion on the question.

By avoiding any reference, quotation or debate on this issue, the 36th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the AU has confirmed the spirit and letter of Resolution 693 unanimously adopted on the question of the Moroccan Sahara. At the Nouakchott Summit in 2018, the United Nations’ exclusive competence on national issues was underlined.

In fact, the question of the Moroccan Sahara, in all its aspects, is not the subject of any citation or reference in the annual report of the AU Peace and Security Council or in the working papers and draft decisions considered by the Summit.

Regarding Resolution 693 in its entirety, the outgoing and incoming heads of the AU and the head of the Peace and Security Council have made no reference to this issue falling within the exclusive purview of the UN.

(with MAP)