The annual climate finance gap is about $213.4 billion

DIn a closing statement at the AfDB’s 58th annual meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh under the theme “Mobilizing Private Sector Finance for Africa’s Climate and Green Growth,” the governors urged the bank’s partners to lead efforts to reduce the continent’s annual climate finance. gap, which is “approximately $213.4 billion”.

They therefore called on the Bank Group to continue its efforts to meet its commitment to provide $25 billion in climate finance between 2020 and 2025 and to align its new activities with the Paris Agreement.

They also stressed the need for substantial financial resources to support climate change in Africa, including the fulfillment of a commitment by developed countries to mobilize $100 billion per year in climate finance for countries.

The Bank Group was called upon to strengthen support for the continent’s regional integration in accordance with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement and to support the establishment of the necessary instruments for leveraging equity of funds internationally. Financial markets will continue to debate the need to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the African Development Fund (ADF).

Taking note of the recommendations of the Heads of State and Governors during the High Level Presidential Dialogue on “The Evolving Global Financial Framework and the Role of Multilateral Development Banks”, the Board of Governors had requested the Bank’s management to present. In subsequent meetings, “Africa’s evolving needs and the banking group’s vision, mission, incentives, business models and financial capacity will enable us to meet these challenges”.

AfDB governors welcomed the bank’s $1 billion in financing through its “Affordable Access to Finance for Women in Africa Initiative” (AFAWA).

AfDB’s 59th annual meetings will be held in Nairobi, Kenya at the end of May 2024.

Annual meetings are the most important event of the AfDB. They bring together around 3,000 delegates and participants every year.

They allow the Institute, together with its stakeholders, to review progress and create a unique forum for representatives of governments, businesses, society, civil society, think tanks, universities and the media to discuss key issues related to Africa’s development. .