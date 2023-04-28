The AU is following the evolution of the situation in Sudan with great interest

The President of the Union of Comoros and the Chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assumani, is following the development of the situation in the Republic of Sudan with great interest.

“It is in this context and in support of the efforts made by the Chairman of the Commission African UnionHe spoke by phone with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday, April 23, and with General Mohamed Hamdan Taghalo on Tuesday, April 25, regarding the events that have rocked the Republic of Sudan, according to a press release from the AU. Friday.

“Discussions with each of the two generals were rich, constructive and promising”, confirmed the same source.

“The AU President-Office, in consultation with other members of the Council’s Bureau, called on the two generals in conflict to immediately cease hostilities, respect the lives of civilians and foreigners, and resume negotiations without delay for a peaceful exit from the crisis,” the statement continued.

In this perspective, the Head of Office of the AU calls on all actors of the international community to support the efforts of the AU to restore peace and stability in Sudan.

To this end, it “reaffirms its support for the mechanism resulting from the international consultative meeting of April 20, 2023 aimed at dynamic and effective collective action in the unity and harmony of the international community,” the press release said.

