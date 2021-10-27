The AU Peace and Security Council decided to suspend Sudan from all activities

The African Union Peace and Security Council (BSC) decided to immediately suspend Sudan from all activities of the Pan-African organization after a closed meeting on the situation in the country on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday at the end of Tuesday’s 1041st meeting on the situation in Sudan, the Council said, “The Council has decided to suspend the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities with immediate effect. Effective restructuring of the Civilian-led Transitional Authority.”

The PSC “strongly condemns the seizure of power by the Sudanese military on October 25, 2021 and the dissolution of the interim government”, welcomed the release of the Prime Minister and called for the immediate, unconditional and full release of all prisoners. , Including ministers and other civil officials.

The Council “underscores the need for the military to respect human rights; In this regard, the military warns that those responsible must be held accountable for their health, safety and personal safety. “

On Monday, the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said he had learned with deep astonishment the serious development of Sudan’s current situation, with the result that the prime minister was arrested. Abdullah Hamdock and other civil officials.

He called for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and soldiers within the framework of the Political Declaration and the Constitutional Order.

The chairman of the commission reiterated that negotiations and consensus are the only appropriate course of action to save the country and its democratic transition, calling for the release of all arrested political leaders and the grave respect required for human rights.