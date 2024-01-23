The Benefits of Memory Care Assisted Living for Seniors With Dementia

When caring for a loved one with dementia becomes overwhelming, memory care may be the answer. Memory care facilities balance personalized care with independence to support the safety and dignity of residents.

Families who choose memory care assisted living, Jacksonville, Florida, often find peace of mind that their loved ones are in good hands.

Personalized Care

A memory care community offers the ability to customize your loved one’s daily routines, activities, and meals. Team members take time to get to know each resident, using their life stories and experiences to fine-tune the approach to their care.

Personalized activities and cognitive stimulation help to maintain skills and slow the progression of dementia. Regular interaction with friends and peers can also help to reduce challenging behaviors, sleep problems, and anxiety.

A high staff-to-resident ratio also allows for one-on-one support from professional caregivers. They can focus on fostering relationships and ensuring your loved one feels comfortable, safe, and understood. This helps them to live an enriched lifestyle and recognize the meaning of fulfillment in their life again.

Personalized Activities

At memory care assisted living, a team of empathetic staff members balances your loved one’s independence and preferences with around-the-clock support. This ensures your loved one has a daily routine with familiar activities and new ones designed to stimulate their senses and spark memories.

For example, playing music helps awaken the brain and can stimulate positive memories. Gardening provides physical activity, a connection to nature, and a sense of accomplishment. Chair yoga offers gentle exercise and relaxation. And feeding birds is a great way to engage the senses outdoors.

Each day, your loved one will find meaning and purpose through various safe, therapeutic activities. For example, seniors with mild dementia enjoy arts and crafts projects and concentration card games that challenge cognitive abilities for about a half-hour.

Personalized Meals

Your loved one can get the nourishment they require at a memory care community. Additionally, they may provide a range of dishes to pique appetites. To reduce spillage, they can utilize utensils and plates designed for assisted eating, such as ones with oversized handles and weighted, coated, and two-handed cups.

Memory care professionals get to know their residents through daily interactions and can adapt meal schedules to fit their preferences and needs. They can also ensure that the foods served are appropriate for their stage of dementia.

A person with Alzheimer’s or another type of memory loss often requires round-the-clock care that family caregivers cannot provide. Many families seek elder care for their loved ones at memory care facilities, explains Newman.

Personalized Routines

Whether it’s helping your loved one get dressed, bathe, or manage their medications, memory care communities offer daily help that’s customized to each person. When seniors can no longer care for themselves at home, this personalized care is vital to their safety and well-being.

In addition to providing physical safety, memory care programs can soothe, stimulate, and engage seniors in activities that provide them comfort and a sense of accomplishment. Look for a care plan that includes time to relax, including looking at photos, reading a book, or listening to music. They should also have opportunities to exercise, including walking or using the outdoor spaces. These types of activities are known to boost mood and encourage self-sufficiency.

Socialization

Memory care communities offer their residents a range of activities and programs to keep them engaged daily. This directly influences cognitive health as it keeps the brain engaged and challenged.

Regular interaction also lessens the emotions of isolation or loneliness that a loved one may experience when they have dementia. It also strengthens the brain, reduces problematic behavior, and improves sleep quality.

Memory care can be expensive, but there are ways to help offset costs. Seniors can often use their private savings and long-term care insurance for memory care. Many also qualify for Medicaid, an excellent option for low-income people.