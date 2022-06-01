The biggest failure of the Algerian regime is the disintegration of its accusations of conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

The official said the biggest defeat of the Algerian military regime, the disintegration of its accusations of conflict in the Moroccan Sahara and the resulting fierce hostility had been translated into a series of boycotts against the Kingdom. In an article titled “The regression of the Algerian regime … intensified by Russia” published Monday on the electronic site “Machahit 24”, the author notes that the military regime is taking a serious look at the growing international community’s contempt for his allegations. Internationally this approach to the regime has repercussions, which, in contrast to a major and decisive international alignment in favor of Morocco’s position, manifest decline and anguish. Clear adherence to regional integrity and its peaceful approach. In this context, the author recalled the annexation of the Republic of Suriname, recognizing the Moroccanity of the Sahara and opening embassies in the southern provinces of the Kingdom, along with countries supporting the Moroccan Autonomous Plan, as strategic and economic. And Morocco’s diplomatic assets, in general, helped to mobilize international support for Morocco’s plan for autonomy, based on the unchanging policy of Morocco in the Sahara. The Algerian military regime had no effect on this diplomatic flow. Nor is it capable of slowing the rise of respect for Morocco internationally. “This is a continuation of the bitter defeat and setbacks of the Algerian regime, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the United States, Spain, Germany, Egypt, many African countries, the countries of the Eastern European Union and the Caribbean community, which have not officially expressed their position in favor of Morocco but have recently adopted a security resolution. The author points out that the list is not exhaustive when counting the countries that voted. The Council, which anonymously adopted the terms of the Moroccan Autonomous Plan, seized the contents of France, the United Kingdom and China, which originally defended the Moroccan Autonomous Plan, but also Russia, which did not oppose the Security Council resolution, and the Moscow-Algerian regime, which was totally opposed. Algerian rule continues, Mr. South al-Atlasi has been involved in a campaign of crime and contempt against the international community, while countries that voted for the Security Council resolution have accused Morocco of “agreeing”. The author explains that the UN resolution interfered like a split in the Algerian regime and its ally Policario. By failing to vote, Russia attributed the resolution to the Algerian regime, which has been increasingly plagued by bitter political isolation. “The diplomatic setbacks suffered by the Algerian regime have caused it to lose the intelligence to manage its foreign relations,” he added, adding that what happened last weekend “could be the spark that ignites the fire of a new failure. For Algerian diplomacy, this failure could prove to be the most bitter of all setbacks.” Driven by a frantic quest to worry Morocco, Algeria sought to discredit the Russian ambassador to Algeria, Igor Belia, by declaring that “the Sahrawi people have the same right to self-determination as the Palestinian people.” The article noted. Morocco recalls that since the beginning of the conflict in the Sahara, Russian diplomacy has not used the word “Sahrawi people”, underlined by South al-Atlasi, and Russia does not recognize the so-called “Sahravi Republic”. Diplomatic treatment for the “Policario” front. “Russia is committed to the Security Council resolutions, and it values ​​its relations with Morocco and their potential prospects in their true value,” he argued. The references to managing Russia’s recommended approach to the Moroccan Sahara conflict remain unchanged and clear, including the fact that Michael Boktanov is referring to No. 2, including the fact that it avoids any disruption to Russia-Morocco relations. In the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was less than two days after the Russian ambassador to Algeria announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called him back to Moscow and decided to replace him with Valerian Shuv. Since 2018 Morocco has highlighted Talaâ Saoud Al Atlassi. Russia, a state deeply rooted in diplomacy throughout history, will not make such decisions arbitrarily or easily, he continued, believing that the Russian decision is both positive news for Morocco and negative for Morocco and Algeria. Through his decision, the Russian president apologized for the abusive behavior of his former ambassador to Algeria, arguing that Mr South al-Atlassi was taking “advice” to Algeria in an attempt to damage Russia-Morocco relations. Clear affirmation of the “Russian editorial line” against the issue of conflict around the Moroccan Sahara. The new ambassador to Algeria, during his visit to Morocco, has always been a positive player in the development of Russian-Moroccan relations, which he considers different and well-rooted from the 1960s. Suffered from the tensions of the Cold War. “Algeria’s major setback is that Moscow dominates Morocco in its diplomatic interests in the region and expands the path of understanding, cooperation and mutual respect with the state,” he said. Saud Al Atlassi mentioned. Russia respects the fact that Morocco defends its rights and protects its interests, while at the same time respecting the rights and interests of the various parties involved in its international relations, which are diverse, realistic, clear and beneficial to all. What a setback for the Algerian regime, which adds a long series of setbacks and follows Algerian policies and leads to other failures, he concluded.