The CDG Institute organizes a webinar under the theme “Rethinking the Social and Solidarity Economy in Morocco”.

It is a question of moving from the logic of subsistence to the logic of entrepreneurship that creates value and jobs in order to improve the capacity of the sector. Keen to stimulate this pillar of the economy, the Special Commission on Growth Model has established the diagnosis by making the following observations:

The fabric of existing actors suffers from classic difficulties, which are amplified due to the size of the actors and the weak stimulus environment. The social economy is governed by a fragmented governance and legal and regulatory framework that creates isolation and a lack of overall coherence.

Based on these observations, the Special Commission’s report on the development model made several recommendations, including, in particular, the integration of the social economy into economic policies and the provision of public services to its actors, and the establishment of appropriate governance. The strategic and cross-cutting nature of the social economy and the establishment of its regional anchor and legal and regulatory framework pave the way for the full recognition and development of the social economy in Morocco.

It is therefore a question of creating a framework for the activity, supporting its growth and providing the means to legally regulate it while making it a real source of value creation and employment.

Support for development facilitates its diversification through financing and its diversification, the professionalization of actors to strengthen the sustainability of their business model, and generally through a clear overall dynamic and sustainable motivation. This is how entrepreneurial culture and social innovation can develop.

The webinar will be a moment of exchanges and an opportunity for panelists to develop strong messages about the potential of the social and solidarity economy. And a structured way to turn it into a source of wealth creation.