Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining of Tunisia, Neil Konga

Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining of Tunisia, Neil Konga, Revealed that the hydrocarbon sector is one of the sectors most severely affected by the war in Ukraine. On the direct impact (in the form of grants), according to estimates of its services Budget The state’s total is 4 billion dinars, or $ 1.4 billion.

Tunisia is heavily dependent on petroleum products and imports of 70% ammonia and sulfur from Russia.

In this context, it has decided to seek other suppliers, such as Indonesia and Algeria, to replace previously signed agreements with Russia. “Thanks to its relations with many countries, Tunisia has so far been able to guarantee normalcy of supply.Explains the comments made by Ecofin to the Minister.

Tunisia imports more than 48% of its requirements on petroleum products and natural gas and the Tunisian Refinery Industries Association (STIR) guarantees refining of 30% of the country’s needs.