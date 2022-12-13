SAR le Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdelaziz Al-SaudThe crown prince of the kingdomSaudi ArabiaHe joined the heads of state who called His Majesty King Mohammed VI To congratulate the Moroccan football team on qualifying for the semi-finals World Cup from FIFA, Qatar 2022.

thereby, His Majesty King Mohammed VI Received a phone call from His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi ArabiaHe extended his heartiest congratulations on this historic achievement Morocco It is the first Arab and African country to achieve this status World Cup.

HM Raja Received phone calls from the President of the Republic of Gabon. Ali So You Are DeadFrench President Mr. Emmanuel MacronEmir of Qatar Son Aldessi Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al ThaniAnd the President of Palestine Mr. Mahmood Abbas. Sovereignty also came calling HM King Abdullah II President of Jordan, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mr. Mohammed Old Sheikh El Ghazowaniand the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

