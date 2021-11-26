The decision will be made on December 16

Omar Raddad was sentenced in 1994 to 18 years in prison, benefiting from a partial pardon by President Jacques Chirac and then parole in 1998. However, this pardon did not rescind the sentence and did not acquit him. Moroccan gardener.

According to a report in the Le Monde newspaper, Omar Raddad’s plaintiff filed a lawsuit in a Paris court last June seeking a review of the most exceptional trial in France. A report drawn up in 2019 by a private expert is said to have contained about thirty traces of complete male DNA that did not belong to the gardener and was found in one of the famous inscriptions made of the victim’s blood. Radha as the killer.

Laurent Preniacs, an expert who studied 35 traces of DNA in the famous inscription “Omar killed me”, supports the hypothesis that fingerprints were deposited during facts, but not from subsequent contamination. By investigators.

In other words, these genetic traces may have been deposited by the author of the inscription, who may not have been Mrs. Marshall, but may have been the real killer, considering the protection of Omar Radat.

A five-judge apex court panel on Thursday began examining the petition filed on behalf of Omar Radat. “We have asked Omar Rada to reconsider the court’s inquiry, and we are quietly awaiting a decision on December 16,” Moroccan gardener’s lawyer Ms. Sylvie Nochovich said after a closed hearing. She quietly waited for the end.

In its report, expected Dec. 16, the commission of inquiry may dismiss the request, order additional information, or send it to a review court.

