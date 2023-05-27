The decolonization of the Moroccan Sahara has been firmly closed since 1975.

During the annual seminar of the UN Group of 24 (C24), Morocco’s ambassador to the international organization, Omar Hilale, asserted that using several rights to respond to the provocative and biased statements of the Algerian Permanent Representative to the UN, Omar Benjama. The decolonization of the Moroccan Sahara has been firmly sealed since 1975 under the Madrid Agreement.

Ahead of this week’s seminar meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Hilale expressed the Kingdom’s recognition and appreciation to the majority of members of the 24-member group for supporting Morocco and the Sahara’s autonomy initiative.

“To the supporters of the UN political process and to the Special Envoy of the SG, Mr. Staffan de Mistura, I reaffirm Morocco’s firm commitment to reach a realistic, practical, durable and compromise solution to this regional issue, in accordance with Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2654,” He added that.

“To those who always talk about decolonization, we say that the decolonization of the Moroccan Sahara is over. It was completed in 1975 with the Madrid Agreement, which was deposited with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and approved by the General Assembly the same year,” Hilale replied, noting that the issue of the Sahara is a question of territorial integrity. Not of kingdom and decolonization.

Addressing supporters of self-determination and exploitation Resolution 1514, he challenged their implacable silence on other United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolutions 1541 and 2625 protecting the territorial integrity of states. He condemned the principle of self-determination and a “biased and ideological” reading of Resolution 1514.

The Ambassador of Morocco, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN, stressed that “territorial integrity takes precedence over the right to self-determination”, “The principle of self-determination is a positive right that did not arise only in 1960, thanks to resolution 1514”, whereas territorial integrity has existed since the existence of man since the establishment of states. “So It is a centuries-old question of rights,” the ambassador asserted.

Noting that self-determination is not an à la carte principle, the diplomat pointed out that the principle is applied to the so-called people and cannot be denied to others. He emphasized that international law is universal and should apply to all.

Responding to an insidious question by an Algerian diplomat about the “obstacles” facing a political solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, Hilale noted that Morocco has always accepted the political process and the UN SG’s personal envoy and Security Council resolutions.

Profuse in his response, the Moroccan ambassador confronted his Algerian counterpart: “Who officially rejects the resolutions of the Security Council? Who refuses to return to the Round Table process? Who opposes census of Tintouf camps? Who has an armed separatist group on its border against a neighboring country? Who would deny the good neighbor principle? Who rejects the peaceful settlement of disputes through negotiation as prescribed by the Charter of the United Nations? ”.

The UN is supported by the international community. Omar Hilale also expressed a strong belief that this bilateral dispute could be resolved within the framework of a political process, insisting that the Moroccan autonomy bid was the only solution to this artificial conflict. Our brothers and sisters from Tintouf camps to their motherland, Morocco”.

Much in the sense of a speaker who pointed out that the issue of the Moroccan Sahara should no longer be discussed within the framework of the C24, the Ambassador actually indicated that the Security Council did not consider it a question of decolonization. Peace and Security within the framework of Chapter VI of the Charter of the United Nations.

In this sense, he recalled that Article 12 of this Charter requires the General Assembly and its subsidiary bodies, including the 4th Committee and the C24, to refrain from intervention in any matter by the Security Council. It is currently in the Moroccan Sahara.

The diplomat recalled that the question of the Moroccan Sahara is a political dispute to which Algeria is a party, and that is why Algeria has been cited five times in recent Security Council resolutions.

Emphasize that this dispute will be resolved when Algeria resumes its seat at the Round Table, in accordance with Resolution 2654, and that this is in full respect of the Kingdom’s territorial integrity.

Responding to the Algerian ambassador’s disconnected comments on Morocco’s respect for its commitments to resolve this dispute, the diplomat noted that the Kingdom has always respected its obligations to resolve this dispute within the framework of the dialogue between Morocco and Algeria.

In this context, he recalled that King Mohammed VI, on several occasions, extended his hand to his brother Algerian President to unconditionally discuss all bilateral issues, such as the Moroccan Sahara or the opening of borders. Covered over three decades, or sectoral meetings and bilateral cooperation.

“Morocco has always been driven by goodwill, peace, good neighborliness and brotherhood,” he stressed, expressing the hope that this would be possible very soon.

The ambassador concluded by expressing his hope that a virtuous movement would be established between the two countries, “because there will be no resolution of this dispute without commitment on the part of neighboring Algeria. Settlement within the framework of Morocco’s territorial integrity and respect for good neighbours, and ultimately the realization of the dream of a greater Arab Maghreb.