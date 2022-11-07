The “Early Warnings for All” program requires more than $3 billion

The action plan for the “Early Warnings for All” initiative calls for $3.1 billion in new targeted investments between 2023 and 2027, the United Nations Information Center in Rabat said on Monday. Launch of the initiative at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

“This is a small portion (about 6%) of the 50 billion requested for financial adaptation. This initial amount will fund the dissemination of disaster risk knowledge, observations and forecasting, preparedness and response, and early warning., the center said in a press release. The plan, presented Monday by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at COP27, would cost the equivalent of 50 cents per person per year for five years, putting everyone on the planet on alert. Weather conditions refer to the same source.

“Continuously rising greenhouse gas emissions are multiplying extreme weather events across the planet. The proliferation of these disasters is costing lives and hundreds of billions of dollars in loss and damage. Climate disasters displace three times as many people as wars. Half of humanity is already at risk.”Guterres was quoted in the statement. “How much we need to invest in resilience. This includes information that helps predict storms, heat waves, floods and droughts. Therefore, I urge every citizen on the planet to be protected by early warning systems within five years, prioritizing the most vulnerable first.Gutierrez continued.

“Early warnings save lives and provide huge economic benefits. A 24-hour advance notice of the arrival of a dangerous event can reduce damage by 30% »For his part, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Petteri Talas argued.

“Such advances are made possible by modern science, consistent operation of systematic monitoring networks, daily exchange of quality data between countries, access to high-quality early warning products, advances in telecommunications, and the transformation of forecasts into impacts.”Dalas added.

“The science is there, and it clearly shows the urgency to act to help those in need adapt to the harmful effects of climate change. The launch of the Executive Action Plan gives a lot to adaptation and resilience, especially in Africa where 60% of people are not protected by early warning systems.For his part, the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of COP 27, Sameh Hassan Shogri noted.

Brad Smith, president and vice president of Microsoft, highlighted the fundamental role technology can play in providing people with early warnings. “This UN initiative will save lives by helping people adapt to climate change and respond to early warnings before disaster strikes. Today we have artificial intelligence and data tools.” , he said. This attempt “It offers countries the opportunity to significantly deepen understanding of risks, which must underpin all action to build resilience. For these reasons and more, implementation of this Action Plan is critical to saving lives. The UN Secretary-General has shown us the way, the WMO has shown us the way. It is now our responsibility to make this a reality.” It’s in everyone’s hands.”Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Director of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Speaking at a roundtable on the opening day of COP 27, other leaders represented the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Green Climate Fund, the Adaptation Fund, the Climate Investment Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, and the World Food Programme. and the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross Societies.

UN Conference on Climate Change, COP27 During the World Leaders’ Summit for Negotiations, governments and the UN Guterres announced the plan to a gathering of senior officials from organizations, financial institutions, technology giants and the private sector. Developed by the World Meteorological Organization and various partners, the project is linked to a joint declaration signed by 50 countries.

The plan identifies key areas for improving global knowledge of disaster risk and outlines priority actions to achieve this by developing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

It identifies priority technical measures to expand the capacity of international efforts to identify hazards, fill monitoring gaps and improve global data processing and forecasting systems, as well as exchange data.

The UN Secretary-General establishes an early warning for all Steering Committees to ensure the progress of operations and continuous strategic alignment with implementing agencies. The heads of the Secretariat of the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction will act as co-chairs.

The committee will bring together many of the key stakeholders who have shaped the implementation plan to date. Prior to meetings of the Conference of the Parties, the UN will report annually on progress to the Secretary-General.

In addition, an annual multi-stakeholder forum will be organized to intensify consultation and foster collaboration with more partners.