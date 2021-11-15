The Election Commission has rejected the rejection of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s candidacy

AA / Tripoli, Libya

The Libyan Electoral Commission on Monday denied reports that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, had his candidacy rejected.

The commission’s official website and social media accounts have been targeted for “cyber-attacks,” commission spokesman Khalid L-Mennai told the Anatolian Agency.

He explained that websites that published articles related to Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s candidacy were soon withdrawn.

“There is no decision (taken by the commission) regarding Saif al-Islam’s candidacy,” L-Men said.

Seif al-Islam submitted his candidacy for the next Libyan presidential election on Sunday.

The Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for December 24, according to a UN-sponsored agreement reached by Libyan political rivals at meetings in Tunisia on November 15, 2020.

On November 8, the country’s Electoral Commission officially opened the procedure for submitting candidates for the election, despite continuing tensions between parliament, the state high council and the national unity government over election laws.

Libyans hope the next election will help end the years-long armed conflict in the country.

* Translated by Mourad Belhaj from English



Only part of the transmissions that Anatolia Agency transmits to its subscribers through the Internal Distribution System (HAS) are abbreviated on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.



