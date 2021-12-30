Hespress FR

A new record of daily Govt-19 infections has been registered in the United Kingdom, with 183,037 cases reported on Wednesday.

This is the first time since December 24 that data on the number of daily cases in the four UK countries has been made available as data collection has been disrupted by the Christmas holidays.

According to data released by the Scottish Government, 15,849 people have tested positive for Kovit in the last 24 hours, the highest daily total since the outbreak, which surpassed the previous record of 11,030 as of December 26.

A total of 138,287 cases were reported on Wednesday against 117,093 on Tuesday, with the highest daily pollution recorded in the UK.

A total of 22,972 new cases were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, while in Wales 5,929 cases were reported.

Experts note that as corona virus infections continue to rise, it may take several more days for the impact of infections received during the Christmas period to appear in the data, with previous achievements being overturned.