The end of Eid al-Fitr or fasting is this Monday, May 2nd

The month of Ramadan ends on Sunday, May 1, and the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Lent, is set for Monday, May 2 in France. A holy time followed by Muslims around the world. Even in Guyana.

In Guyana, nearly 2,000 Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, on Monday, May 2. Eid al-Fitr, not to be confused with Eid al-Adha (“Festival of Sacrifice”), is another important Muslim holiday that begins with a morning public prayer at the mosque. Before attending, religious people should donate Zakat El-Fitr to the poor. It is customary to wear new clothes on this day. It is also an opportunity for Muslims to have a big family meal or to gather with friends and give each other presents. Depending on the country, Eid al-Fitr can last up to three days. Guyana Muslims, too, were able to return to collective prayer after a two-year hiatus due to a health crisis.



© El Netan

The month of Ramadan, considered the holy month of fasting in Islam, began on April 2 this year. To find out its origin, we have to go back to 610. The angel Gabriel would have appeared to reveal the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. This revelation – Laylat al-Qadr or the night of destiny – may have occurred during Ramadan. Muslims fast for a month to commemorate this event.

Ramadan begins this Saturday with collective prayer



© Screenshot Le Mauricien

The beginning and end of Ramadan is determined by the position of the moon, the Muslim calendar moon. Seven Muslim Associations to Explain the Date “ The results of the work on scientific computing and the adoption of global astronomical data are considered “, But “Effect of moon observation in France and around the world”. Ramadan is the fourth pillar of Islam.