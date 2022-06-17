The European Court of Human Rights opposes the death sentence of Brahim Sadun

Written by Gowder Chad on Friday, June 17, 2022
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on June 16 upheld the death sentence of Moroccan Brahim Sadun, who was sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatist Donbass for fighting the Ukrainian army in Moscow.
In addition, Section 39 of the ECHR Rules allows applicants to place “temporary measures” if they are exposed to “real risk of irreparable harm”.
Sources at the Kingdom Embassy in Kiev said that Morocco’s Brahim Sadun, who was enlisted in the Ukrainian army of his own free will, is currently being held in prison by a body not recognized by the United Nations or Morocco.
Despite Moscow’s expulsion from the European Council in mid-March, the European Court of Human Rights insists that Russia respect its rulings.
The ECHR urges Kremlin to provide “within two weeks” information detailing the steps taken by Russian authorities to ensure that Saadoun’s rights are respected.
