The Judicial Council of the European Council specifically appeals to the Government of the Russian Federation to ensure that the applicant’s death sentence is not carried out in accordance with the provisions of Article 39 of the Court and to uphold his terms. Detention is adequate and all necessary medical assistance should be provided to him.

In addition, Section 39 of the ECHR Rules allows applicants to place “temporary measures” if they are exposed to “real risk of irreparable harm”.

Sources at the Kingdom Embassy in Kiev said that Morocco’s Brahim Sadun, who was enlisted in the Ukrainian army of his own free will, is currently being held in prison by a body not recognized by the United Nations or Morocco.

Despite Moscow’s expulsion from the European Council in mid-March, the European Court of Human Rights insists that Russia respect its rulings.

The ECHR urges Kremlin to provide “within two weeks” information detailing the steps taken by Russian authorities to ensure that Saadoun’s rights are respected.