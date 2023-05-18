The FAR will soon use a drone flagship, the “Black Hornet 3

The Royal Armed Forces (FAR) will have weaponry of the latest technology, which is only available in a few rare countries and which will be of unparalleled utility to land units and especially artillery.

It is a nano drone, FLIR Black Hornet 3 also known as Black Hornet is only used by some major forces like USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Israel, Australia, Turkey, India. This combat drone, not necessarily armed, is used for reconnaissance and target identification missions. It is easy to handle, tough, difficult to detect and best suited for combat in urban areas.

The system was developed by the Norwegian company Prox Dynamics, a subsidiary of the American group FLIR. Designed to save lives and minimize collateral damage, it discreetly detects and identifies threats day and night. It increases movement speed and expands maneuvering options.

The FLIR Black Hornet PRS provides the non-expert infantryman with a discreet and immediate situational awareness tool. From revolutionary EO technology [électro-optique] and IR [infrarouge]This reduces the gap between airborne sensors and ground sensors, providing the same quality as large drones and UGV IED surveillance operations.

Very light, weighing 18 grams, 10 cm long and 2.5 cm wide and compact enough for an infantry soldier to carry on his belt or his fatigue pocket. It is almost silent and has a flying time of 25 minutes. This pocket-sized Black Hornet, already battle-tested, transmits live video and HD still images to the operator,” the manufacturer explains on its website. Like toys, miniature helicopters of this type called “Black Hornets” were used with great skill by the British Army for the first time in Afghanistan.

The Black Hornet plays an important role in the balance of power in current wars. “The Black Hornet can be sent to a specific location using a GPS (Global Positioning System) equipped navigation system, take pictures along its path at specific points, spy on enemy territory, and automatically return to its base. It can work hard to reach locations.

Some of these drones were recently delivered to Ukraine and have come in handy. Its danger lies in its size, as its small size makes it impossible for any air defense system to shoot it accurately. Charged around 40,000 euros, all the equipment (a screen, two nanodrones, a chest bag including a remote control) weighs no more than one and a half kilograms. FAR will take it over very soon.