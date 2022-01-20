The fast with 375 kg of Moroccan cannabis was stopped in Montauban.

The Co-Fast, a vehicle used by drug traffickers to haul their goods from Morocco to France via Spain, was stopped at a Montoban motorway toll booth by customs officials who were openly aware of the time and type of vehicle. Known Sending.

Read: France: Fasting with Moroccan cannabis blocked in Yvelines

The driver of Co-Fast, from Spain, was about to take the A20 north of France when he was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, customs officials found 400 kg of cannabis resin divided into ten bundles of 30 kg each. Before the Federal Bureau of Narcotics (OFAST) brought him before a judge, he was held in police custody for 96 hours by a co-fast driver provided by law on charges related to the drug department.

Read: France: A quick lawsuit in court between Morocco and France

Knowing justice for similar facts, the 23-year-old defendant appeared before alternate Emmanuel Ferrand in Montauban court on Tuesday, where he was ordered remanded in pre-trial custody. Catch the supporters of this fast.