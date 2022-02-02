Credit: NSO Group

The FBI is testing the logic of espionage in the socio-Israeli NSO group for an extraordinary utilization of these inquisitive criminals.report mercredi Washington Post. The mime my goal is to find the FBI and justice amicaine in the search for the secret of a pirate’s illicit telephony amicrians.

Lannonce fait suite aux rvélations du New York Times Magazine, affirmant qu’e part 2019, the FBI has been around millions of firms Israeli NSO, commercialized logic-espion, als que bureau envisageit diployer l’outil surveillance Pegasus aux atsts-Unis.

In the group NSO, which is the Department of Commerce’s amicain du Commerce in November 2021, the four-son logic espion au FBI, which tests the logic pendant des annives avec lintiliser l’utiliser for national surveillance This is the finale of the Dicidio de pas Diployer Pegasus, faisait-on savoir.

Selon le Washington PostThe FBI confirms the logic of the test, but I’m not sure if it’s a soulmate. ⁇ The FBI travaille avec diligence to se ten corant des technologies emergentes, non selument pour explorer a utilization lgale potentielle, maus aussi pour lutter cont the crime and pour protisgàr iss fo les américain and nos libertés civilesthe FBI.

According to the New York Times Magazine, NSO offers the FBI a solution to the content and failing to demonstrate the new system, appeals to Phantom, and presents it responsibly in Washington. In the Dernier system, Pirate Pirate is the number one player in Unis-Unis that is the FBI Dicidio Cibler.

If you are looking for an Israeli license to use NSO’s license as the Psalm Phantom datawear number amricans, I’m going to authenticate you as a client of the ‘Guaranteed Government’s Ministry. Auparavant, Pegasus navait pas autiirisé par le governerane israilein à cibler des tilphone aux Éts-Unis

In november, in the ministre de la Defense Israeli rduit 102 à 37 list of the most official versions of cyberlogic espionage espressions of israeliennes pourrariente export exit, soot tires du marchisteile data out. The list of interpersonal cycles of cyberlogic espionage in Israel’s Firefire describes certain certain quizzes as clients, comme le Maroc, le Mexicique, l’Arabie saudite and other amirats arabes unis.

© Copyright Pulse Media. Tous droits reserve.

Reproduction et diffusions interdites (photocopies, intranet, web, messageries, newsletters, outils de veille) sans autorisation écrite