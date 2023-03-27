The Foreign Minister receives the European Commissioner for the Economy

AA/ Tunis/ Malek Jomni

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, welcomed on Monday European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, who is on a working visit to Tunisia.

This emerges from a press release made public by Tunisian diplomacy and consulted by Anadolu Agency.

During the meeting, Nabil Ammar underlined the prestigious strategic partnership that binds Tunisia to the European Union (EU), stressing that Tunisia relies on its own capabilities and the economic and financial support of its partners, including the EU, for political success. , economic and social reforms.

He called on the European side to understand the uniqueness of the phase our country is passing through, as well as adopt a responsible and constructive discourse that reflects reality and appreciates what has been achieved for true democracy and the honest way. And comprehensive development that meets the aspirations of Tunisians.

For his part, Paolo Gentiloni underlined the importance of the partnership between the two parties, expressing the readiness of the European side to continue supporting Tunisia, especially in relation to negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

During the meeting, the two officials examined various aspects of cooperation between Tunisia and the European Union and ways to improve it in all sectors, including investment, education, higher education and energy.

The meeting addressed the issue of migration in its various dimensions and, according to the same statement, the need to adopt a comprehensive approach that takes into account the economic and social dimensions of the phenomenon.