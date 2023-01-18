The former head of the President’s Cabinet has been sentenced to 14 months in prison

Tunisia’s former presidential chief of staff, Nadia Agacha, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for broadcasting audio recordings containing “derogatory comments” about Tunisian President Gais Said.

The Court of First Instance of Tunis prosecuted a former collaborator of Qais Syed following a complaint filed by lawyer Atka Sebil, the president’s sister-in-law, citing the same sources, after the controversial voice recordings were leaked.

A series of audio recordings purported to show Nadia Agacha performing backstage at the Carthage Palace were widely shared on social media last year, sparking controversy in Tunisia.

The records were released three months after Ms Agacha resigned from her post in January 2022, having been a close aide of the Tunisian president for two years.

A lawyer by training, Agacha was appointed Legal Adviser in the Presidential Cabinet in late 2019 and became Director of the Cabinet of the Tunisian President in January 2020.

