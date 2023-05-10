The French viciative moves up a gear in Morocco

Specializing in rolling out and integrating innovative solutions, the team has surpassed 50-employees in its Casablanca subsidiary, Visiativ Africa. At the end of the Covid-19 health crisis, it must be said that the Viziativ Group is making Africa an important growth area, on behalf of which Viziativ Africa, which will absorb Viziativ Morocco in 2021 (previously exclusively dedicated to Morocco- Morocco), plays a key role.

Twelve years after setting foot there, French company Viciative is accelerating its growth in the Kingdom.

Also Read | SIAM 2023. Tanger Med presents its port and logistics concessions [Vidéo]

By the end of 2022, the Lyon-based group already has more than 500 active clients across the Black Continent and supports most of the Casablanca platform, with its number of employees continuing to grow, representing a point of almost 4%. The global workforce is divided between approximately ten countries (France, Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, United States, Luxembourg, Morocco, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Switzerland).

Also Read | “13,000 cases of business failures in Morocco”: Details from Alliance Trade

Remember that Visiativ Group is a software publisher specializing in the digital transformation of companies with a team of software that increases digitization and company performance. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since 2014, the group has a capitalization of around 128 million euros (almost 1.4 billion dirhams). Visiativ achieved consolidated revenue of 259 million euros (almost 3 billion dirhams) in 2022 for an operating margin of 28 million euros (almost 300 million dirhams).