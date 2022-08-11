The G7 demands a complete withdrawal from Saporicia

The G7, a group of industrialized nations, has called for Russia’s complete withdrawal from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.

“We demand that Russia immediately return the Zaporizhia power plant and all nuclear power plants inside Ukraine to its true sovereign owner, Ukraine,” the G7 said in a statement, stressing that the plant’s personnel “should carry out their duties without threat.” or pressure”.

The G7 expressed its “grave concern” over the seizure of Ukrainian nuclear facilities by Russian armed forces, which greatly increases the risk of a nuclear accident, endangering the population of the country and countries and neighboring countries.

Russia’s control of the plant “also undermines the ability of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor Ukraine’s peaceful nuclear activities,” the G7 report stressed.

A group of industrialized nations welcomed efforts by International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Croci to strengthen nuclear safety and security in Ukraine. Full Ukrainian sovereignty over its territory and infrastructure.