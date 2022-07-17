The headquarters of the African Medicines Agency returns to Rwanda

The 41st session of the Executive Committee of the African Union, held in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia on July 14 and 15, entrusted Rwanda with hosting the headquarters of the African Medicines Agency (AMA). The election confirms the findings of the report of the African Union Commission set up by the African Union Commission which visited the countries that were in the running to build the ‘AMA’ complex.

The report, which was presented in Addis Ababa from June 1 to 3, gave Rwanda the top spot behind Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania and Egypt. As a reminder, the Kingdom announced its candidacy during the 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Committee held in Addis Ababa last February. In April, during a ceremony at the pan-African organization’s headquarters, Rabat ratified the agreement establishing the African Medicines Agency (AMA) under the AU.

In Algeria, the failure of the WADA headquarters race was attributed to “strong lobbying against the Algerian candidacy,” a “source familiar with the matter” said in reports. on the TSA website.

At the 41st session of the Executive Committee of the African Union, Algiers sent its foreign and pharmaceutical ministers. On the other hand, the Moroccan delegation to this conference was led by the Ambassador and Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, Mohamed Metkal.