The Honorable King appoints new ambassadors

His Majesty the King, Mohammed VI, on Tuesday handed over to the Sovereign their appointed nominees several new ambassadors in the diplomatic missions of the kingdom, at the royal palace in Rabat, to assist him.

It is:

– M. Mohammad Benjamin, Ambassador of His Majesty the King of the French Republic.

– M. Kareem Medrek, Ambassador of His Majesty the King of the Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Latvia.

– M. Hassan NasiriHis Majesty the King’s Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, the Republic of Gambia, the Republic of Guinea Bissau and the Republic of Cape Verde.

– M. Tris Ispain, His Majesty the King’s Ambassador to the Republic of Mali.

– M. Zakaria L. Goumiri, Ambassador of His Majesty the King to the United States of Tanzania and the Union of the Comoros.

– M. Mohamed El Basri, Ambassador of His Majesty the King to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (Holland).

– M. Mohammed Spihi, Ambassador of His Majesty the King to the Hellenic Republic (Greece) and the Republic of Cyprus.

– M. Abderrazak LaSalle, Ambassador of His Majesty the King to the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of South Sudan.

– Mrs Bouchra Boudchich, His Majesty the King’s Ambassador to the Republic of Panama.

– Mrs Wissan ZailachiAmbassador of the Commonwealth to Australia, New Zealand, Tuvalu, the Republic of Greece and Papua New Guinea.

– M. Ali Benoit, Ambassador of His Majesty the King to the State of Kuwait.

– M. Abdarrahim Rahali, His Majesty the King’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.

– M. Hisham Dehane, Ambassador of His Majesty the King to the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Haiti.

– M. Abdarrahim Mousiane, Ambassador of His Majesty the King to the Palestinian Nation.

– M. இஸாம் தைப், Ambassador of His Majesty the King to the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Sierra Leone.

– M. Hisham Elaloi, Ambassador of His Majesty the King of the Republic of Cuba.

– M. Hakeem Hajoy, Ambassador of His Majesty the King to Great Britain and the United Kingdom of Northern Ireland.

– Mrs Nabila Friedzi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway and His Majesty the King of the Republic of Iceland.

– M. Mohammed Rashid ManinoAmbassador of the King to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following this, the new ambassadors were sworn in in the presence of the King.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad Mr. The event was attended by Nasser Bourida and the Chamberlain of His Majesty King CD Mohamed El Alawi.

(MAP).