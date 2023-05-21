May 21, 2023

The Hunger Division Affair: Explaining the Influence of Religion and How to Avoid Fanaticism

Bodies were recently found in dozens of graves in the vicinity of the Good News International Church.

More than 200 dead, the current toll from an excavation in Kenya Police are still searching for the dead, after a priest told his followers to fast to go to heaven…many of his followers refused and died. Eat for long days. An excuse that leads us to talk about religions and their usefulness, and above all, how to avoid falling into bigotry and religious extremism.

The case made headlines in Kenya last week. She traveled all over the world. Eventually, the priest who told his followers to starve to heaven was caught by the police.

Several measures were taken following this unfortunate event, for example, a night curfew and a 1-month ban on assembly in the Shakahola forest in the east of the country.

Bodies were recently found in dozens of graves in the vicinity of the Good News International Church. The official death toll stands at over 200.

