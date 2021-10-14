The importance of the SCRAT agreement and the role of Morocco in the UN

The 48th Session of the UN Human Rights Council highlighted the efforts made in the Moroccan Libyan document, emphasizing the importance of the Skrat political agreement and the positive outcome of the meetings.

At the conclusion of the 48th session of the HRC on the resolution on “Technical Assistance and Skill Development for the Advancement of Rights in Libya”, the United Nations acknowledges the importance of the Libyan political dialogue under Mission support during the peaceful transition to a democratic political future in Libya, including the 2015 Libyan SRAT political agreement. Reaffirms the importance of protecting and ensuring the rights of the Libyan people.

While another column expresses its appreciation for the efforts made within the framework of the three-dimensional program of politics, economy and the military, the resolution also welcomes the positive outcomes of the meetings facilitated and held in Morocco.

In this resolution, the HRC recognizes the role of the United Nations as well as its shared responsibility in facilitating the overall political process of reconciliation between the Libyan parties.

On the other hand, the Council reiterated its request to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide comprehensive and consistent technical assistance for the capacity building of judicial authorities in order to promote human rights and prevent potential violations.

It asked for a follow-up report on its findings to be submitted to the Human Rights Council at its forty-ninth session, and decided to extend the order of the fact-finding mission by nine months.