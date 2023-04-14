The junta faces a “piss army”.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is the head of the Sudanese military junta

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, said Sudan’s stability rested on building a unified national army through reforming the security system. In fact, the head of the Khartoum junta is in the position of a water sprinkler. He faces a rebellion by a special force formed by Sudanese generals to fight Darfur’s rebels.

This emerges from a meeting in Khartoum between Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Annette Weber, the ambassador of the European Union in the Horn of Africa, according to a statement by the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, cited by Anadolu Agency. Al-Burhan “reaffirms the military institution’s commitment to the political process, emphasizing the need to complete the political and national consensus process and the importance of achieving stability for Sudan in the framework of the regional stability system.

On April 5, the Parties to the Political Process in Sudan announced that they would indefinitely postpone the signing of the final agreement between the parties as negotiations between the military parties continued. The political agreement was scheduled to be signed on April 6, but it has been postponed for the second time. The postponements are mainly explained by differences between the army and the Sudan Rapid Support Forces, a brigade created to fight the insurgency in Darfur and whose leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Tokolo, challenges the authority of the head of the military junta in Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. According to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, “Sudan’s stability depends on the formation of a unified national army through the reform of the security system”.

The “Security and Military Reform” conference concluded in Khartoum on March 29. It was the latest conference in the final phase of the political accord, which saw the absence of army chiefs due to differences in the integration of soldiers from the “rapid intervention force” into the army.

Annette Weber, the EU’s ambassador to the Horn of Africa, called for “all parties to move towards a political agreement leading to a transitional government”. January 8 Last December 5, 2022, a political process was launched in Sudan between the signatories of the legal agreement, the ruling Military Sovereignty Council and the civilian forces.

The current political process aims to resolve the crisis that has dragged on since October 25, 2021, when military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan imposed exceptional measures, including dissolving the Sovereignty Council and interim ministers and installing a government. rush

